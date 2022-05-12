Adamu Garba, an aspirant who had declared his intention to contest the presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned his membership of the party.

Garba, to show that he no longer has anything to do with the ruling party has now pulled down the APC's flag from his office in what can be described as a little ceremony captured in a video he shared on his Instagram page.

Garba announced his resignation from APC in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Karewa ward, Adamawa state.

He wrote:

"We joined APC for the sake of Nigerians, now that all is not looking straight. We have to acknowledge that only Allah is the Guarantor and Grantor of Power and Authority. He never ever give up on a the betterment of human, why should I ever.

"Trusting in Him, following His Guide, we bow out of APC honorably and in peace. The flag is now, down."

Source: Legit.ng