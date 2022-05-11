The group of political parties in Nigeria have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for conducting primaries

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said that political parties are having challenges with selecting their candidates for the election and should be given more time

According to IPAC, the political consultations and campaigns takes majority of the time of political activities in the buildup of elections in the country

The umbrella body of all the political parties in Nigeria, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has called for an extension for the conduct of party primaries.

Speaking on a Channels Television Programme, the chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani, said the issue of zoning and power shift in contention in most political parties have necessitated an extension of the deadline.

IPAC has called on INEC to extend the deadline for party primary elections. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Sani added that these issues combined with the time it takes for parties to involve in political consultations, voter education and campaigning activities warrant that the electoral commission shifts ground.

He noted that the Electoral Act is being sought for amendment in the national assembly and at the moment every indication shows that all is not perfect yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Sani said:

“Governance is something you don’t rush. Selection of candidates is very important, we have to do it with the highest level of consideration we can bring to it.

“This issue of zoning and other things coming up, we have to deal with them and properly in the interest of this country."

“The issue of voter education, campaigning and things like that are going on. These are fundamental issues that we must address on their own and it requires time."

Political parties having issues with determining their candidate for 2023 election

Sani also admitted that political parties are having problems as to where they bring their candidates from.

He added:

“When you do things in haste, you’re bound to make mistakes. I don’t think INEC will toll that line [of not extending the timeline]. They are more passionate as we are to make this election succeed.

“[Not extending the deadline] has no space in democracy. Democracy allows you so much latitude, there’s nothing cast on stone."

INEC chairman to join presidential race? Commission clears air

The chairman of INEC, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, had no plans of joining the 2023 presidential race.

This was disclosed by the electoral commission in a statement shared on its official Twitter handle on Sunday, May 8.

Reacting to comments and insinuations in some quarters that Mahmood may just surprise Nigerians by picking the presidential nomination forms, the commission declared that “it will not happen”.

It added that it is a preposterous proposition.

Source: Legit.ng