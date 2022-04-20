Peter Obi has explained that Nigerians did not need a consensus candidate but a problem solver that can fix Nigeria

According to him, Nigerians are looking forward to having somebody that can make Nigeria productive and pull Nigerians out of poverty

Going further, the presidential aspirant lamented that the country was presently insecure apart from being unproductive

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, explained that Nigerians did not need a consensus candidate but a problem solver that can fix Nigeria.

Obi who met with PDP delegates and other officials of the Party, at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, added that Nigerians were looking forward to having somebody that can make Nigeria productive and pull Nigerians out of poverty.

Peter Obi has explained that Nigerians did not need a consensus candidate but a problem solver that can fix Nigeria. Photo: Nyesom Wike

Source: UGC

He lamented that the country was presently “insecure. Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive and it is collapsing.”

According to him: “Going by the enormity of Nigeria’s problems, they are not looking for a consensus candidate. They are looking forward to somebody who will start solving their problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty. That’s what Nigerians are looking for, not consensus candidate. So, I want to correct that.

“Even the Northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria, as it is today, is insecured, Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

“It is collapsing. They are looking for a fixer; somebody who will start creating wealth, not about where is this. Where you come from is important, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in Nigeria.

“You need to check my track record. I am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a Governor. That’s the record you need to check. You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the world and I believe I can fix Nigeria.

“I maintain that PDP has an array of candidates who are qualified and competent and everything. But within even competent people, in seria One leagues, they are still the best.”

2023 presidency: List of APC delegates by states as Tinubu, Osinbajo slug it out

To emerge the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential aspirants of the party like Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and others will battle for 7,800 delegates.

According to some observers, the numerical strength of states in respect to delegates would play a key role in determining who gets what among the various contenders.

In this report, Legit.ng lists delegates by states.

Kano: 465 delegates

Katsina: 384 delegates

Why I ran round stadium during presidency declaration, Amaechi finally reveals

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister of transportation has finally revealed why he ran round the Port Harcourt stadium in Rivers state during his official declaration as a presidential aspirant for 2023 elections.

Punch Newspaper reports that he made this known in Ile-Ife, Osun state, during a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as part of consultation on his 2023 presidential ambition.

He insisted that he ran round the stadium to check how fit he was to “carry the problems of the country."

Source: Legit.ng