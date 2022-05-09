The presidential aspiration of CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele has continued to be greeted will strong criticism

Legal practitioner and political enthusiasts said Emefiele aspiration for presidency is totally unacceptable

Calls for his immediate resignation is on with political pundits stating that a man of his capacity should have nothing to do with politics

The All Progressives Party (APC) has confirmed the membership of Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

According to PUNCH, the APC ward chairman of ward 6 in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nduka Erikpume disclosed that the CBN boss is a member of the party as he had completed his registration in February 2021.

The Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele is yet to officially declare his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: (CBN)

As gathered by Legit.ng, Erikpume made this known on Sunday, May 9 via a telephone conversation.

Meanwhile, the presidential aspiration of the CBN boss has been greeted will a lot of criticism over the past few weeks.

Emefiele's presidential interest is totally unacceptable - SANs

Political enthusiasts, top politicians, and legal practitioners have vehemently vented their displeasure and called for his immediate resignation over his supposed interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Though, the CBN boss has not done an open declaration nor has he declined the N100million APC presidential nomination forms procured on his behalf by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele, and Emefiele Support Group.

Emefiele on the other has reiterated that he remains the CBN governor and he intends to continue serving the country in that capacity.

He said any change in his decision to make a U-turn will only be informed by God’s divine calling and intervention.

Kunle Adegoke (SAN) in his reaction stated that Emefiele’s position as a CBN boss is a very critical position that requires one who is impartial and devoid of any political affiliations.

Adekoge urged that Emefiele should resign his position as CBN governor if he is truly interested in joining politics.

Similarly, another senior advocate, Babatunde Ogala to the newspaper that a man of Emefiele’s caliber judging by the position he holds should not go near politics.

He said:

“That means Chairman of INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police can also pick up forms and decide to run. It is immoral and a joke taken too far. He shouldn’t ridicule our country. Where is that done?”

