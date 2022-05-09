Ahead of the 2023 general election, APC presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace oneness

The national leader of the ruling party made this call during a visit to Adamawa and Taraba states where he met with the APC delegates, as disclosed by his media office

Going forward, Tinubu also appealed to the delegates to partner with him and have confidence in his abilities

The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urges Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media office, Tinubu also promised to address the reward system if elected president so that party members could get due recognition for their efforts.

These were the highlights of Asiwaju Tinubu’s discussion with APC delegates in Adamawa and Taraba states when he interfaced with them in light of the forthcoming primaries of the party, on Sunday, May 8.

Ahead of the ruling party's primaries, Tinubu meets with APC delegates in Adamawa, Taraba. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

His first visit

The APC leader first visited Yola, Adamawa state, where he paid a courtesy call on Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha.

This courtesy visit was after the turbaning of APC chieftain, Dr. Mahmood Halilu Ahmad, as Sarki Gabas Adamawa, and the party’s national vice chairman (North-east), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, as Sa’i Adamawa, by the royal father.

Tinubu calls for support ahead of 2023

Addressing APC delegates in Yola, Tinubu sought their support in his pursuit of the party’s presidential nomination.

During the meeting, he laid out a clear and convincing case for the top office and explained that he has the experience, skill and vision to lead Nigeria to its better future.

He promised to make the party proud and deliver on his promises to further improve security, bring employment and create greater economic opportunities if given the party’s ticket and elected president.

His message to party leaders

In Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, the APC leader urged party members to resolve their differences and forge a united front, stating that unity was key to victory in the state.

Tinubu said:

“You must resolve your differences and put your house in order. We will work with you on this. One important thing you need is unity of purpose."

Recalling some of the great citizens of the states with whom he served in the Senate, he mentioned late Senator U.J Yohanna whom he described as a detribalised Nigerian who worked hard for Nigeria’s democracy.

APC Primaries

Seeking the support of the delegates for the upcoming primary election, Tinubu urged them to see him as their partner and have confidence in him and his abilities.

“It’s the confidence Lagosians have in me and my team in 1999 and 2003 that has propelled the state to its present level where Lagos is the sixth-largest economy in Africa."

List of APC presidential spirants who have bought N100m forms as ruling party rakes in N1.95bn

In another report, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form, though pegged at N100 million, is selling like hotcakes.

The ruling party had to recently extend the deadline for the purchase of forms as it continues to record booming sales.

So far, at least 20 aspirants have purchased the forms. While 19 of the aspirants paid N100 million each, the only female among them, Uju Kennedy, paid 50% in line with the ruling party's policy.

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo, others in tight corner as APC slams aspirants with tough conditions

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

Source: Legit.ng