A group within the APC has berated the PDP Governors Forum for calling on CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele to resign

The group said the call by the opposition party's governors is in bad taste and should be ignored by the apex bank chief

The APC group also accused the PDP governors of criticising the federal government in the open but lobbying its officials in secret for favours

FCT, Abuja - A group, Concerned APC Members Forum, has accused opposition governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, during the day but secretly currying favour at night.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) forum categorically told the opposition PDP governors to forget the dreams of coming back to govern Nigeria at the center.

The Concerned APC Forum urged Emefiele to ignore distractions and continue with his reforms in the CBN. Photo credit: @cenbank

The forum was reacting to a statement credited to the PDP Governors Forum asking the CBN governor to resign.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, April 6 in Abuja, the convener of the forum, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, called on President Buhari and Emefiele not to be distracted by the recent stance of the PDP governors

He said:

“The CBN governor should concentrate on his monetary policy to stabilise the economy. We are convinced that Mr. Emeifele will leave the bank better than he met it."

“A few days ago, we read on the pages of newspapers and watched on National Televisions how some groups claimed responsibility for the campaign posters and branded vehicles of Mr. Emeifele's 2023 presidential bid.

“Some of the groups which claimed responsibility are the Green Alliance Movement, Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV), Arewa Alliance, Emefiele Support Group, and Unified Northern Nigeria Forum.

“While Green Alliance Movement claimed responsibility for the branded vehicles, the Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard insisted that it would continue the agitation until the CBN governor accept or reject the offer by Nigerians to run as president in 2023.

“The groups distanced the CBN governor from the campaign materials and even went further to say that, the CBN governor is not directly linked to those materials.

“The PDP governors should be supporting the president by providing solutions to our collective problem instead of generating tension.”

While calling on Nigerians to ignore the PDP governors, the APC forum said Emefiele should not be distracted in his efforts aimed at revamping the economy.

The group added:

“To make it clearer, most of these double standard governors only criticize the president and CBN governor during the day, they secretly go back to curry one favour or the other in the night.”

2023: Group warns blackmailers over campaign of calumny against Emefiele

Recall that the ESV had earlier warned against the campaign of calumny against Emefiele by some groups.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, April 4 in Abuja, the group led by Patriot Daniel Enyi, said the CBN governor has nothing to do with hundreds of branded buses aimed at dragging him into the race for the exalted seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Enyi challenged anyone who has evidence of the CBN governor consulting for president or any other political office to tender same before the general public.

2023: Group holds rally at APC convention, declares support for CBN governor

Legit.ng had earlier declared that the ESV staged a massive rally at Eagles Square while the APC national convention was ongoing.

Dressed in branded t-shirts, while displaying banners and placards of Emefiele, the group asked leaders of the ruling party to allow the apex bank chief to succeed President Buhari

According to them, President Buhari has been able to achieve so much because of the fiscal policy of the CBN and its implementation by the Emefiele-led team at the apex bank.

