Some Ebonyi indigenes in the diaspora have declared that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived in the state during this recent visit

According to the group, Buhari's comments about Ebonyi making progress under Governor Dave Umahi is not the reality on ground

The group said under the Umahi administration, Ebonyi state has the worst economic records according the bureau of statistics

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has taken swipes at the remarks accorded the Engr. David Umahi-led government in Ebonyi by President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state.

Buhari had positively appraised the Umahi administration, noting that the governor has made his people proud.

President Buhari commissioned the newly-built state university in Ebonyi during his visit. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

The president further said he was pleased by the economic development records of the state, the wonderful network of roads, and critical infrastructure, among others.

But the AESID said, despite the president's pronouncements:

''Ebonyi state still remains the poverty capital of the entire southern Nigeria."

The group said the claim was true according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and that the fact has not changed. Rather, it has only worsened.

President of the association, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 7, faulted the claim that Umahi's infrastructural strides have translated to improved economic indices and better living standards among the people of the state.

Part of the statement read:

"On President Buhari's obnoxious claims on the improved economy for our dear state, AESID feels obligated to inform Mr. President, remind Umahi and the rest of the world that our Ebonyi still remains the poverty capital of the entire southern Nigeria according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS and that fact has not changed. Rather, it has only worsened.

"As a group which has been compelled to intervene in providing succour to some internally-displaced- persons due to communal conflicts, we are aware that the awful rating of Ebonyi as the poorest state in southern Nigeria with about 80% poverty index according to the NBS is very real.

"As a body, desirous of seeing a genuinely prosperous and economically viable Ebonyi, AESID seriously condemns the concocted lies, infantile deceits, and elitist mockery which the wasteful jamboree called presidential visit has brought upon our poor state.''

The group also alleged secrecy in most of the contracts awards and executions by the Umahi administration.

The AESID added:

"We may live and do businesses elsewhere but there's no denying the fact that Umahi's seven years reign has deliberately impoverished Ebonyi arguably more than any government in Nigeria's history!

''We are therefore at a loss as to who fed Buhari with the lies and claims he dished out to discerning members of the Nigerian public and the rest of the world?

"He could have simply enjoyed the special Abakaliki rice offered him by his hosts amidst lavished praise-singing and returned back to Aso Rock.''

2023: AESID rejects Governor Dave Umahi's presidential ambition

Recall that AESID recently dismissed the decision of Governor Umahi to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The group in a statement said it received with mixed feelings the news that Umahi has joined the 2023 presidential race, saying the governor should give stewardship of his seven years in the state.

While totally rejecting the Ebonyi governor’s presidential ambition, the group said Nigeria won’t survive a week under Umahi as president.

Effium killings: AESID urges Governor Umahi to bring perpetrators to justice

Meanwhile, the AESID has expressed sadness over the recent attack on a community harbouring some victims of the massacre in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

According to media reports, the recent bloodletting left many dead bodies on their trail, as the community was yet to recover from the unfortunate incident.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 12, AESID president, Ambassador Oluchukwu urged Governor Umahi-led government to bring the perpetrators of the latest killings to justice.

