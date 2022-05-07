The APC has been urged to give more women opportunities to lead in various leadership positions in the country

The call was made by a former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, who endorsed the aspiration of Hon. Linda Ene Agada

Agada who is contesting for a House of Reps seat in Benue acknowledged the role Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari has played in uplifting women in the country

Okpoga - Former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, has called on the leadership of all political parties, especially the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to give more women opportunities to lead in various leadership positions.

Senator Ebute specifically expressed confidence in the capacity of a House of Representatives aspirant in Benue state, Hon. Linda Ene Agada to give a good representation and restore hope to her people.

Speaking at the official declaration to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ado /Okpokwu /Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue state by Hon. Agada, Ebute said:

It is about time women should be given the chance to lead. For me, I believe that with Ene Agada as the representative of the people, leadership will be fully restored to the people."

In her declaration message, Agada said if given the opportunity, she will focus on the empowerment of the girl-child, women, and the creation of wealth for her constituents.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 6 in Abuja, after the declaration ceremony at her constituency headquarters in Okpoga on Thursday, May 5, the aspirant also promised to eliminate poverty and make life more meaningful for the people.

While appreciating the first lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, for constantly fighting for the right of Nigerian women especially the APC women, Hon. Agada said the party's constitution has now recognised the place of womenfolk with the 35 percent affirmative action.

She, however, appealed to thousands of APC supporters who thronged out to receive her to always have Aisha Buhari in prayers for her zeal, commitment, and sincerity in uplifting the fortune of the Nigerian woman.

On her mission to bring meaningful development to her constituency, Agada said:

"Since the inception of the Enone Federal Constituency, men have been our representatives without meaningful development but my coming on board will attract Federal government presence in the three local governments that made up the Enone constituency."

Also speaking at the declaration eve, a former Chairman of Ado Local Government, Hon. Mrs. Onma Ogenyi expressed optimism that Agada will be a good representative based on her commitment to the party and support to the community over the years.

She emphasised credible leadership, sincerity of purpose, and dedication to service, a quality she said only Agada possesses among other aspirants.

