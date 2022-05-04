A major stakeholder in Benue state PDP has left the party for the APC to further his political ambitions

Terwase Orbunde, the immediate past chief of staff to Governor Samuel Ortom moved to the APC Recently

Orbunde left the ruling party in the state after a political arrangement by the PDP shut him out of the forthcoming guber race

Makurdi - The immediate past chief of staff to the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Terwase Orbunde has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orbunde left the PDP in the wake of the consensus arrangement which did not favoured his local government area.

Leadership newspaper reports that the former chief of staff joined the APC when he registered as a member of the party at Ajio, Mbaketsa council ward of Shangev-ya in Kwande local government area of the state on Tuesday, May 3.

Shortly after being presented with the APC membership card by the ward chairman, Godwin Ager, Orbunde explained that the APC has promised to provide him with the opportunity to explore his political future on its platform.

He appreciated his political associates, supporters, and partners for their prayers, patience, support, as well as goodwill.

Earlier, Orbunde had submitted his letter of resignation from the PDP to the ward chairman of the party, Tersoo Ukaa.

He also expressed gratitude to the PDP for the privileges it gave him while he was a member of the party.

2023: Catholic priest joins Benue governorship race

Similarly, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has joined the 2023 governorship race in Benue on the platform of the APC.

The Punch newspaper reports that during an interactive session with the Benue community in Abuja on Saturday, April 30, the priest pleaded for support from the people.

The session was organised by a group, the Alia Alliance, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating efforts to promote the priest’s governorship ambition.

2023: APC may opt for consensus in Benue guber poll

On his part, the leader of the APC in Benue and current minister of special duties, Senator George Akume, has said the party may opt for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 polls.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Akume who was a former governor of Benue said consensus arrangement among the aspirants was in tandem with the provisions of the party’s Constitution.

He, however, said the aspirants were at liberty to test their popularity at the primaries, through the direct or indirect mode of primaries stipulated in the party’s constitution.

Tiv Youth Council condemns Ortom's criticisms of President Buhari

Recall that the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide recently berated Governor Ortom for always criticising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group stated that while Ortom attacks the president verbally always, Benue people have been suffering untold hardship under the governor.

The youth group also accused the governor of refusing to pay workers their salaries and pensions, let alone develop the state.

Benue listed as one of the states that owe pensioners’ backlog of gratuities

In a related development, Benue was recently named as one of the states in Nigeria owing pensioners backlog of gratuities.

At the time the report was released to the media, pensioners in the north-central state say they were owed 34 months of pension arrears.

It was also revealed that local government pensioners were owed 72 months of pension arrears in the state too.

