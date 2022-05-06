Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has cleared the air on the N150 billion "Bridging Finance" facility recently obtained by his administration

The governor also addressed rumours suggesting that he has endorsed some aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections

Okowa was speaking at the quarterly press briefing of his administration held at Government House, Asaba

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said the N150 billion "Bridging Finance" facility recently obtained by his administration was not a fresh loan but an advance from the N270 billion owed the state by the federal government.

Okowa stated this on Thursday, May 5 at the quarterly media briefing at the press centre, Government House, Asaba.

He said that the N150 billion had been tied to projects embarked upon by his administration and his predecessor, explaining that the reason people questioned the approval of the facility by the House of Assembly was due to a lack of information.

He pointed out that his administration would not take any decision that would jeopardise the peace, unity, and overall transformation of the state.

Okowa also used the forum to debunk rumours of endorsement of any aspirant in all elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections, promising that the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be fair, transparent, and credible.

He said:

"I have not endorsed any aspirant for any elective positions in the forthcoming general elections in the country. We shall provide free, fair, transparent, and credible party primaries."

On the allegation that he hijacked the list of delegates, he described it as the handiwork of mischief makers, stressing that those who were out to derail the process did not succeed.

For those criticising the policies and programmes of his administration, Okowa advised them to be factual and assured Deltans that nothing would derail him from fulfilling all his electioneering campaign promises.

Meanwhile, the governor cautioned political office holders to, at all times, speak truth to power irrespective of party affiliation.

He said the allegation of N2 billion allegedly spent on political appointees was untrue, and dismissed the statement as "most unfortunate."

