The planned meeting convened by some leaders of the APC in the southwest for presidential aspirants in the region may have hit the rocks

Some party chieftains are already beginning to express reservations about the intervention of the leaders at this stage of the process that would lead to the primary of the party

An APC chieftain from the region has queried the real motive of the meeting, saying it may be in favour of a particular aspirant

Lagos - Tobi Aradeyo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has dismissed the meeting called by some southwest leaders for the party's presidential aspirants.

Aradeyo in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, May 6, said the meeting, which will be held in Lagos, was in the interest of a former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aradeyo alleged that the meeting was geared towards endorsing Tinubu as the southwest candidate for 2023. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Part of the statement read:

“There has been some buzz about a meeting called recently by leaders of the APC in the southwest for all presidential aspirants in the zone.

“The names of Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba have been mentioned as the people behind it, in an attempt to forge some unanimity of purpose on the 2023 presidential bid.

“Several of the participants are beholden to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and will never tell him the truth. Baba Akande is clearly not going to confront Tinubu on any point. He has benefited extensively from Tinubu’s largesse over the years.

“Baba came up in his recent book with the controverted narrative that Tinubu nominated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when in fact Tinubu opposed his nomination when it mattered most, wanting the VP post desperately for himself.

“Another prominent attendee expected is Femi Gbajabiamila, who has expended every resource and energy in propagating Tinubu’s candidacy. In any event, as a Lagos politician, his political future depends on Tinubu’s pleasure.”

The APC chieftain further stated that many of the expected attendees are either current beneficiaries of the former Lagos state governor or sympathetic to his cause.

He added:

“Even Pastor Tunde Bakare, did he not recently preach a sermon pontificating on why Tinubu should get the support of everyone to be president?

“There are claims that his entering the presidential race now is only to secure a platform to force down the hands of the vice president somehow down the road.”

