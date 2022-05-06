Babajide Sanwo-Olu's ambition to return as Lagos state governor got a major boost on Friday, May 6

Sanwo-Olu was officially endorsed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain his seat during an event in the state

The APC presidential hopeful also bought the Lagos governor the N50 million expression of interest and nomination forms

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has endorsed Babajide Sanwo-Olu to retain his seat as the governor of Lagos state.

Tinubu also endorsed Obafemi Hamzat as the deputy governor of the state come the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu also bought Sanwo-Olu's nomination form (Photo: @gboyegaakosile)

Source: Twitter

A video of the event where the APC presidential aspirant endorsed the duo was shared on Twitter on Friday, May 6, by Governor Sanwo-Olu's chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Akosile, quoting his principal, also revealed that the former Lagos governor bought Sanwo-Olu's expression of interest and nomination forms which costs N50 million.

Sanwo Olu’s second term bid left hanging, GAC says incumbent must get unanimous endorsement

Scepticism over the second term bid of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on the high side as the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) was yet to officially issue an announcement that solidifies the incumbent’s candidacy.

The GAC which stands as the decision-making organ of the ruling party APC was still yet to give the incumbent a go-ahead to run for a second term.

Although speculations have it that the GAC had given their blessings, however, eyebrows have been raised as to why the incumbent was still yet to formally declare his ambition to run for a second term.

Legit.ng gathered that amidst all the uncertainties, the opposition party PDP has been rumoured to be willing to offer Governor Sanwo-Olu its gubernatorial tickets if the APC fails to retain him.

Sanwo-Olu must get unanimous endorsement - GAC

Also revealing the latest development in the governorship race, a member of GAC who pleaded anonymity stated that the council is yet to seat on the matter.

He revealed that he was amazed to see media reports stating that GAC has endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for a second-term bid.

Source: Legit.ng