The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has visited Kano state as part of his consultation for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu's presence in Kano was announced by a former House of Representatives member and the director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Tinubu visited Kano to meet with Ganduje and was met by a mammoth crowd. Photo: Abdulmumin Jibrin

Jibrin in a tweet on his personal Twitter page said there are preparatory works going on within the ruling APC.

The former lawmaker also said that Tinubu met him (Jibrin) and the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje in his hometown Kofa in Kano state.

Noting that the game is about to start, Jibrin added some hashtags to his tweets, an indication that the governor might be up to something in the line with improving his political career in the 2023 general election.

His words:

"Some preparatory works for our party APC and political aspirations of my Governor Ganduje, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu and myself earlier today my home town of Kofa, Kano.

"The fire works never even start..still testing Microphone. #Ganduje2023 #Tinubu2023 #AbdulABMJ2023 #EyeOnTheBall."

APC southwest camp in crisis over Tinubu, Osinbajo's presidential spirations

The presidential candidacy of vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress had continued to raise some concerns.

These concerns are being challenged by two different support groups convened for the two presidential hopefuls.

Also, a meeting convened by the southwest stakeholders from the ruling APC is under contention by the support organisations.

2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance

Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu had said the growing list of people joining the APC presidential race is a welcome development.

Tinubu who also wants to succeed President Buhari said the development shows that the country is not being abandoned.

The APC leader who spoke after meeting President Buhari also expressed optimism that the party will remain united after the presidential primary.

