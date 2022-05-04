A young presidential candidate, Olufemi Ajadi Ogintoyinbo has released a ten-point agenda ahead of the 2023 elections

Ajadi said if elected, his government would pursue economic diversification through enterprise development

He said his government would explore available opportunities like the profitable exploitation and deployment of porcelain insulators to address electricity concerns

Lagos - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a youthful contender in the race, Olufemi Ajadi Ogintoyinbo has released a ten-point agenda.

A press statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by his spokesman, Cami Ezenwa said it had become necessary to formally publicise the manifesto for Nigerians, especially now that Ajadi’s support base was steadily rising.

Ajadi Oguntoyibo is one of the youngest presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Ajadi media

Source: Twitter

The manifesto, he said, is predicated on a sworn declaration by the candidate to be prosecuted in the court of law for failure in carrying out the things contained therein, adding that this was the first litmus of proof that Ajadi meant every single word of the prophecy.

Ajadi said:

“Our country has been abundantly blessed in human and material resources and there is no reason why Nigerians should not enjoy the famed dividends of democracy.”

He said he would seek to unbundle Nigeria’s wealth using the ten points which included, economic diversification through enterprise development, revitalisation of existing refineries, building of new modular ones, Food security through agriculture revolution, security of lives and property, and infrastructure development.

He also listed a special focus on ICT, restoration of the education sector, healthcare provision, improvement in Nigeria’s diaspora relations, and the promotion of the rule of law as the other points of the manifesto.

Speaking on his number one agenda, AJadi said it was an anomaly for one of the biggest oil-producing countries not to have efficient refineries; adding that his administration would reverse this by revitalise some existing refineries, and building new ones, especially modular refineries.

He said the target was to ensure an end to the rampant case of fuel scarcity occasioned by the poor working conditions of the refineries

As part of the bid to ensure regular electricity supply, he said the country would explore available opportunities like the profitable exploitation and deployment of porcelain insulators.

His words:

“We are also aware that Nigeria could conveniently produce porcelain insulators, a critical input in electricity connections using locally available resources.

“Yearly, however, billions of naira are budgeted to purchase this needed input for electrification projects. Why should we be spending millions of dollars importing insulators when a prototype for its mass production had long been submitted; awaiting only the federal approval for patenting, and funding for mass production?”

Ajadi also added that his government would pursue economic diversification through enterprise development, the end result being to redirect attention away from oil as a major foreign exchange earner, and developing other sectors of promise.

Ajadi said this would require massive infrastructure development and renewal as the case may be.

He said it was in realisation of the important place of food security to the stability of any nation that his administration was prioritising food security in its manifesto.

On security, he said its availability, is the first and fundamental duty of any responsible government and that he would do all in his power to ensure the return of the country to a place of safety.

Ajadi said his administration would also ensure the development of the ICT cluster at Ikeja for a start, the patenting of several Nigerian firms far and wide to help drive the country’s quest to become a global ICT hub, as well develop Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi Jos, Owo, as well as Ilorin as industrial fabrication centres.

Ajadi asks President Buhari to release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Recall that Ajadi recently asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ajadi who is the national president of All Nigeria Youths Reoriented Initiative made the request in a letter sent to the president on Monday, March 28.

He said the release of Kanu will reduce the tension in the southeast and address other issues causing insecurity in the region.

2023: Atiku, Tinubu should support my ambition, says Ajadi

Meanwhile, Ajadi recently urged two leading presidential aspirants, to honour the divine call upon his head.

This, he said they should do, by stepping down on their ambitions and backing his own presidential bid.

He referred to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Lagos governorAsiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it would be onerous on the two to place divine ordination above personal ambition, in the interest of peace and progress of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng