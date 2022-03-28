A letter of appeal has been written to President Muhammadu Buhari to release separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

The letter was written by Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a young presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The presidential candidate also assured the president that he is ready to play any role to ensure lasting peace in the country

Lagos - Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Comrade Oguntoyinbo who is the national president, All Nigeria Youths Reoriented Initiative, and a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, made the request in a letter sent to the president on Monday, March 28.

President Buhari has been advised to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Part of the letter read

“His Excellency, the purpose of this open letter is to, most respectfully, seek your indulgence and appeal to your fatherly conscience, to use your good offices and ensure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are not saying that the IPOB leader is innocent of the allegations against him; not that some of his conducts are not capable of undermining national security; we are pleading that, as a father on the one hand, and as a leader working for the best intentions for the country, that you temper justice with mercy.

“We are all mere mortals, and it is given that we will offend one another; but even as we expect the forgiveness of the Almighty God for our wrongs, we are here pleading that, concerning Nnamdi Kanu, one of your sons, you temper justice with mercy.

“It will show that our president considers the emotions of his children, and all his people, and has risen to answer their call for the release of the IPOB leader

“If God the creator forgives His children, who offend him, including all of us, then we should also learn to forgive others when they offend us.

“When you wholeheartedly forgive someone who has offended you, you win him over totally. But if you fight back, you have shown that there is no difference between the two of you.

“Personally, I am sure that Kanu and indeed all other people have learnt their lessons from this very case.

“And so, as leader of a youth-based organisation for all Nigerians, I am ready to play any role necessary to assuring real peaceful coexistence and genuine unity in the country.”

Oguntoyinbo commends Soyinka, Akintoye for Igboho’s release from prison

Recall that Oguntoyinbo had expressed delight in the release from detention, of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

He also commended Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Adebanji Akintoye for the roles they played in the release of Igboho.

Ajadi, in a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 11 described the release as welcome news, commending the two professors for their mediatory roles.

2023: Atiku, Tinubu should support my ambition, says Oguntoyinbo

Oguntoyinbo recently urged two leading presidential aspirants, to honour the divine call upon his head.

This, he said they should do, by stepping down on their ambitions and backing his own presidential bid.

Oguntoyinbo who referred to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said it would be onerous on the two to place divine ordination above personal ambition, in the interest of peace and progress of the nation.

