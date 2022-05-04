The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with President Muhammadu Buhari recently

The meeting was held on the night of Tuesday, May 3, at Presidential Villa, Abuja, but the agenda is still a mystery

This meeting is coming days after the presidential hopeful picked his expression of interest and nomination form

Abuja - Days after picking his expression of interest and nomination form, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the night of Tuesday, May 3.

Although the closed-door meeting was held at Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, State House correspondents are yet to know what the agenda was, The Cable reports.

However, photos of the said meeting were shared by the Tinubu Support Group via Twitter.

Nothing is known about the agenda of the meeting (Photo: Tinubu Support Group)

