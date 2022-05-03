Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state is set to officially declare his intention to succeed President Buhari in 2023

Fayemi who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum will on Wednesday, May 4, make the official declaration in Abuja

Fayemi's entry into the presidential race means that another political ally of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will slug it out with him at the APC's presidential primary

Ekiti - Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state, is set to officially declare his intention to run for the position of president of Nigeria on Wednesday, May 4, in Abuja.

His Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, made this known in a statement to journalists on Tuesday, May 3, The Punch reported.

Governor Fayemi will officially declare his presidential interest on Wednesday, May 4, in Abuja.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Wednesday’s declaration is tagged ‘Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda’.

Fayemi has informed Buhari about presidential ambition, says aide

Meanwhile, Oyebode said Governor Fayemi had discussed his plan to run for the number one office with President Muhammadu Buhari, traditional rulers and political leaders across the country.

The statement partly read:

“Dr Fayemi’s engagements with political and traditional leaders went on side by side with consultations with his colleague governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

"As at date he has conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries, later in the month.”

“The NGF Chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law. The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday at the nation’s capital city."

With the declaration, Fayemi, an associate of APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is officially in the ring with the ex-governor of Lagos state.

2023 presidency: What Buhari told Governor Fayemi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari encouraged Governor Fayemi to go ahead with his 2023 presidential ambition.

A presidency source said the governor was well-received when he visited President Buhari in Aso Rock to inform him of his interest in the presidential ticket of the APC.

“The president received him well and encouraged him to go ahead, saying having worked closely with him in the past few years, he is confident he would make a good successor," the source said.

