The Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Prof Oloyede Abdur-Rahman has hinted that the political elite will enjoy peace only if they sincerely give people their dues

Prof Abdur-Rahman stated this in Ibadan on Monday in a sermon after he led Muslims in the two Raka'ah of Eidul Fitr sermon delivered at the University of Ibadan Mosque premises, Ibadan

Imam Abdur-Rah a man who also expressed concern over the Government’s inaction over the ASUU strike stated that it shows things are not well in the country

Oyo, Ibadan - An Islamic cleric, Professor Abdulrahman Oloyede has charged political office holders to always prioritize the citizens' needs in their dealings so that they can walk peacefully in the society.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole reports that Oloyede who also doubles as the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan gave the warning during his Eld-Fitri sermon shortly after he led Muslims to observe the two Rakah of Salah (prayer) in Ibadan on Monday, May 2.

Streams of congregants at the Eld-Fitri sermon of an Islamic cleric, Professor Abdulrahman Oloyede in Ibadan on Monday, May 2. Photo Credit: (Ridwan Kolawole)

The Imam noted that trampling upon people's rights cannot guarantee any leader a success charging politicians to shun their evil ways as "they did during Ramadan"

Professor Oloyede described as unfortunate the fact that no good response from the stakeholders in the government three months after university students are out of school because of the ASUU strike.

He said:

"Lecturers have been on strike for over three months and no one is talking. That shows that our country is not well."

He charged the political class to remember the citizens in order for them to walk freely in society.

Advising Nigerians ahead of the general elections Oloyede noted that the citizens should call on Allah to choose the right leaders "who will treat them well and who they will love"

He said:

"As we approach the 2023 elections, you should remember the citizens. If you don't remember them, you will not be able to walk freely"

On what qualities are expected of politicians to be elected, Prof Oloyede noted that "The citizens should be prayerful as people cannot be said to be good by what they say"

Prof Oloyede said:

"We have tried it in the past and it failed us and that is why we are having these challenges. [So] We should pray to God to give us good leaders."

Legit.ng reports that the Eid prayer was attended by a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Senator Teslim Folarin, former Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu,

Former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Chief Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, and other notable Muslims in the state were also in attendance.

