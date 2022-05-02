Fubara Siminayi, the accountant-general of Rivers state, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The agency is on Siminayi's trail over a suspected N117 billion fraud, alleged criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

He is one of the gubernatorial aspirants eyeing the seat of Governor Nyesom Wike, PM News reports.

Other top government officials in the oil-rich state also in the commission's list of wanted persons are Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor, and Dagogo Rodderick Abere.

Added to this, the EFCC has Maxwell Odum of the defunct MBA Forex included in the said list for allegedly defrauding investors of N213 billion.

The agency said on its website:

"The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear in this alert are wanted by the EFCC.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Fubara Siminayi, Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor and Dagogo Rodderick Abere, officials of the Rivers State Government, are wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, money laundering , misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office to the tune of N117billion.

"The suspects, in their capacity as signatories to the Rivers State Government account, are alleged to have acted as proxies to several government officials, conspired and fraudulently withdrew and diverted the sum between 2015 and 2018.

"The suspects hail from Rivers State.

"Anybody having useful information as to their whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Abuja offices or through these numbers: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 08183322644 (0818 EFCC NIG); its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies."

Source: Legit.ng