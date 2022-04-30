The former governor of Laos state and the presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has arrived in Lagos from Saudi Arabia

This development was made known through photos shared on the official Facebook page of Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Meanwhile, upon his arrival, the national leader of the APC picked up his N100million nomination form, accompanied by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The former governor of Lagos state and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after attending lesser hajj also known as Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The presidential hopeful, on Friday night, April 29, returned to Nigeria after three days in Saudi Arabia.

The development was made known via the official Facebook page of his support group, the Tinubu Support Group -TSG.

Tinubu returns from Saudi Arabia and picks up his nomination form. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group -TSG

Source: Facebook

Tinubu was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, some party chieftains, his supporters and associates, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State on Friday night.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Photos were shared by the group to further confirm the development.

Tinubu picks N100m APC presidential form

Earlier, the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also picked up his N100million APC nomination form.

Although Tinubu who is still in Mecca for the lesser Hajj was not present to pick up his ticket.

Among those who represented the former Lagos governor as the ruling party's national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, April 29, were James Faleke and Babachir Lawal, among others.

Governor Dapo backs VP Osinbajo's 2023 presidential bid

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has drummed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abiodun made his intention to support Osinbajo known when some members of the state executive council accompanied Osinbajo to the palaces of some prominent traditional leaders.

For the governor, his main aim for supporting Osinbajo is to enable him to continue with some laudable projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: GEJ leading public opinion poll

Meanwhile, an emerging report has confirmed that the former president has emerged as the winner of a poll carried out by a youth group known as Fix Naija.

The organisers in a statement sent to Legit.ng recently noted that the exercise was carried out on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Jonathan emerged the winner and defeated other presidential aspirants like former Lagos state governor; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Imo state governor; Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng