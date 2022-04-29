Ex-Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has officially taken a shot at the presidential seat in Aso Rock as he picks up his N100million nomination form

Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha is taking a shot at the presidency again as he picked up his N100million APC presidential nomination form on Friday, April 29.

The announcement was made via his official Facebook page where he was seen receiving the form from delegates of The New Nigeria (TNN), a group under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okorocha in his post said:

"This afternoon I was presented the presidential nomination and expression Of Interest forms for the 2023 elections under the auspices of the All Progressive Congress by The New Nigeria (TNN) team.

"Even as the race for the New Nigeria intensifies, the vision remains the pursuit of a Nigeria that stands as a giant among the nations of the world via wealth creation irrespective of the cost."

Meanwhile, Senator Okorocha’s presidential bid for the 2023 general election will be his second attempt under the umbrella of the APC after failing to win the party’s presidential ticket in 2015 while he was a sitting governor of Imo state.

Senator Okorocha at the APC presidential primaries slated for May 30 and June 1 will go toe-to-toe with political juggernauts like the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Ameachi, Chris Ngige and a host of others.

Tinubu picks N100m APC presidential form

In another similar report, the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also picked up his N100million APC nomination form.

Although Tinubu who is still in Mecca for the lesser Hajj was not present to pick up his ticket.

Among those who represented the former Lagos governor as the ruling party's national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, April 29, were James Faleke and Babachir Lawal, among others.

Governor Dapo backs VP Osinbajo's 2023 presidential bid

Meanwhile, the Governor Dapo Abiodun has drummed his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abiodun made his intention to support Osinbajo known when some members of the state executive council accompanied Osinbajo to the palaces of some prominent traditional leaders.

For the governor, his main aim for supporting Osinbajo is to enable him to continue with some laudable projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

