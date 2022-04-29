Though Bola Tinubu is still in Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj (Umrah), his allies and keen supporters have obtained the APC presidential nomination form from him

Among those who represented the former Lagos governor as the ruling party's national headquarters in Abuja on Friday, April 29, were James Faleke and Babachir Lawal, among others

The APC stalwarts noted that the Jagaban is not afraid of any presidential aspirants with whom he will battle for the party's ticket at the primaries

Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's All Progressives Congress’ N100m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms have been obtained on his behalf, Vanguard has gathered.

The form was picked at APC's national headquarters on Friday, April 29, by some of his powerful allies and supporters like James Faleke of the House of Representatives (Ikeja Federal Constituency), Lawmaker Babatunde Adejare representing Agege Federal Constituency, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Punch reports.

Lawal said Tinubu is not afraid of other APC presidential aspirants (Photo: @tsg2023)

In his conversation after picking the forms, Lawal said that Tinubu’s camp is afraid of other APC presidential aspirants.

The conversation between Tinubu's allies and newsmen after the form was picked was shared on the Twitter page of Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

Watch the video below:

