Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has frowned at any attempt by any politician to jeopardize the smooth running of the electoral process

President Buhari has also urged the international community to stay off the radar and respect the internal affairs of the country

He further urged Muslim faithful across the globe to use this month of Ramadan to pray for the nation and other nations suffering from one challenge or the other

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu has issued a stern warning to politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections stating that he will not entertain any form of rigging at the polls.

According to a DailyTrust report, Buhari says he will do everything within his power to protest the votes of electorates at the general election in 2023.

Muhammadu Buhari has urged the international community to respect the internal affairs of Nigeria. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

President Buhari during a round table Iftar dinner on Thursday, April 28 made this known to members of the Diplomatic Corps.

He said:

‘‘Those planning to rig the forthcoming elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box.”

2023: Buhari cautions foreign interference

He also noted that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and his administration are willing and ready to uphold the tenets of free and fair democratic elections without any foreign intrusion.

President Buhari also urged representatives of the global community who were humbly represented by the diplomatic corps to adopt the role of positivity that will portray the act and respect for Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Reacting to the Russia-Ukraine rift, President Buhari sues for peace and respect for humanity stating that if they are not put into consideration things might further escalate.

He however commended the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres for his visit to Russia and Ukraine in other to broker a deal for peace.

He also urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace to reign in both countries stating that the holy month of Ramadan should be used as an opportunity to intercede for the embattled countries spiritually.

Meanwhile, Amb. Ibrahima Salaheddine of the Cameroon high commission to Nigeria pledged that the international community will continue to extend their arms of support to Nigeria in the build-up to the general elections and its aftermath.

