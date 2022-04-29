Nigeria's President Muhammadu has been commended for being committed to the development of Nigeria since 2015 when he assumed office

The commendation was handed to the president by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Villa, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman

The cleric also alerted the president about possible uncertainties that may be encountered in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remain steadfast in his pursuit of Nigeria's growth and development.

The Imam who spoke on Thursday, April 28, at the State House Mosque urged the president to stay on course and ensure that Nigeria's struggles are not vandalised by the uncertainties that may be characterised by the forthcoming general elections.

The Chief Imam of Aso Rock has warned Buhari of uncertainties in the 2023 general election. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

A statement released by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said the Imam made remarks at the conclusion of tafsir witnessed by President Buhari and other Muslim faithful.

According to Shehu, the Imam commended the president for his sacrifices and his selflessness to Nigeria and her people.

Sulaiman also hailed the president's commitment to the month-long fast with Muslims all over the world throughout the Ramadan period.

2023: If you’re planning to rig, forget about it, Buhari to politicians

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Buhari had frowned at any attempt by any politician to jeopardize the smooth running of the electoral process.

President Buhari has also urged the international community to stay off the radar and respect the internal affairs of the country.

He further urged Muslim faithful across the globe to use this month of Ramadan to pray for the nation and other nations suffering from one challenge or the other.

2023: Atiku receives shocking news ahead of polls

In another development, one of the leading aspirants of the opposition party PDP, Atiku Abubakar had received the shock of his political career after his friend told him he would not be campaigning for him in the 2023 presidential election.

The blow was handed to Atiku by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu said that Atiku would have to work hard to gain the support of the people and he would not be a party to that.

