Benin, Edo state - As he continues consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

Osinbajo informed the Oba of Benin that he is in his domain to inform him of his ambition to become Nigeria's next leader, a position he said he deserves, Channels TV reports.

The monarch said he admires Osinbajo's calmness, humility, and eloquence (Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Oba Palace Benin)

The vice president added that he is in Edo state to consult with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Monarch lists Osinbajo's qualities

In his response, the monarch admitted that he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

The Oba encouraged politicians, not only the vice president, to prioritise the position of the electorate instead of using political tactics in their campaigns.

The Oba reminded Osinbajo that being a cleric if he emerges as the president, he would have a lot of work to do in order to achieve positive change in Nigeria.

Prayer offered

He said the VP is qualified for the office and prayed that electorate will favour him in the coming election.

2023: Osinbajo will make a great president, will take right decision, says Ogun monarch

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, had declared that Osinbajo would make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, February 28 when several APC youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the request, Oba Ajayi urged the supporters of Osinbajo to exercise patience and wait for his decision on the 2023 presidential race.

