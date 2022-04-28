Nigerians have been urged to ignore the campaign of calumny against a former chief of army staff Lieutenant General Tukur BUratai (retired)

The call was made by a civil society organisation, the Society for Good Governance at a press conference in Abuja

According to the coalition, the smear campaign against Buratai is due to the call for the former army chief to join the 2023 presidential race

A civil society organisation on Wednesday, April 27, condemned the smear campaign against a former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai.

The Society for Good Governance said that contrary to allegations that the former army chief ran the Nigerian Army like his personal estate, Buratai, who is current Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin rather incorporated accountability into the force.

A group has said that some individuals are spreading false information about the former chief of army staff. Photo: Tukur Buratai

Speaking at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, the executive director of the organisation, Gabriel Aser, said the campaign against the service chief is been pushed by some individuals to score political points.

Aser added that these individuals are out to tarnish the image of the former service chief who he said recorded victory against insurgency and terrorism, especially in the northeast region.

The group also pointed out that under the leadership of Buratai, the Nigerian Army obliged a joint Freedom of Information request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough (EiE), and BudgIT requesting him to provide information on spending on military operations across the country, particularly in the northeast.

Aser said:

"We were all witnesses to the fact that the Boko Haram terrorist group controlled close to 16 local government areas in the North East region.

"The Nigerian military at the time seemed overwhelmed with the enormity of the security challenges that almost brought the country to its knees."

Aser added that the organisation is constrained to note that this campaign is coming from those afraid of the recent calls by well-meaning Nigerians for Ambassador Tukur Buratai to contest the 2023 presidential elections.

His words:

"It, therefore, remains a figment of the imagination of those behind the smear campaign that Lt. General Tukur Buratai ran the Nigerian Army as a personal estate. A word is indeed enough for the wise."

