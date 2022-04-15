The recent threat by some persons to protest against Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, has been dismissed

A coalition of civil society groups say the purported protest is sponsored by an opposition political party and some individuals

According to the coalition, they are been threatened by the show of love Nigerians have shown Governor Emefiele in recent times

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations for Transparency in Governance has refuted claims by one Willy Ezegwu, calling for protest against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on 'malicious grounds.'

The group asked security agencies to immediately arrest Ezegwu and his partner, Ali Abacha to stop public disturbance.

The coalition also described the purported planned protest as a blackmail tool by the organisers and some other "misguided elements," saying its name is been used without its knowledge.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, April 14, and signed by its director of anti-corruption, Bagudu Mohammed Kudu, the coalition also denied Abacha as its spokesman.

Kudu described Ezegwu as an embarrassment to the civil society family, adding that he lacks morality and consciousness to call for protest against any Nigerian at the moment.

Kudu asked Nigerians to dismiss the purported protest, saying:

''The brains behind the statement are known jesters who only thrive in the blackmail of public office holders for survival.

"The apex body of civil society Organisations in Nigeria also calls for the arrest of Willy Ezegwu for inciting protest against public peace after hobnobbing with a proscribed organisation.

''We have to place it on record that the CBN Governor Emefiele has not committed any sin. And it is not also a sin for well-meaning Nigerians to call on him to serve the country in a higher capacity as president.

"Severally, various organisations have publicly declared that Governor Emefiele knew nothing about the posters and branded vehicles across the country, but Nigerians who believe in the capacity and capability of Governor Emefiele to transform the economy of Nigeria if given higher responsibility, are actually responsible for the posters and branded vehicles."

