Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its schedule of activities and timetable that will guide the preparations of aspirants interested in various elective positions.

The schedule, according to Sulaiman Mohammad Argungu, the national organising secretary, is in line with the provisions of the Electoral ACT 2022 (as amended) and the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC said the schedule of activities is according to INEC's timetable (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Below is the published schedule:

1 Notice of election to state chapter - Friday, April 22

2. Sale of forms (APC national secretariat) - Tuesday, April 26

3. Congresses to elect state and national delegates - Saturday, May 7 - Monday, May 9

4. Last day for submission of completed forms (APC national secretariat) - Tuesday, May 10

5. Screening of aspirants - (House of Assembly and governorship - Thursday, May 12), (House of Reps and Senate - Friday, May 13), (Presidential - Saturday, May 14)

6. Publication of screening results - (House of Assembly and governorship - Friday, May 13), (House of Reps and Senate - Saturday, May 14), (Presidential - Sunday, May 15)

7. Screening appeal - (House of Assembly and governorship - Saturday, May 14), (House of Reps and Senate - Tuesday, May 17), (Presidential - Monday, May 23)

8. Primary election - (Governorship - Wednesday, May 18), (State House of Assembly - Friday, May 20), (House of Reps - Sunday, May 22), (Senate - Tuesday, May 24)

9. Election appeal - (Governorship - Friday, May 20), (State House of Assembly - Sunday, May 22), (House of Reps - Tuesday, May 24), (Senate - Thursday, May 26)

10. Special convention for presidential primaries - Monday, May 30 - Wednesday, June 1

APC postpones sale of forms indefinitely, gives reason

Meanwhile, the APC had postponed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The development came following the failure of the contractor in charge of printing the forms to deliver the finished work.

In a chat with Punch on Friday, April 23, an APC source said although a new date is yet to be given for the sale of forms, the party's leadership will resolve the issue on Monday, April 25.

The source said:

“The sale of forms earlier slated for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed. No date has been fixed for the commencement of the exercise. The NWC will determine the new date on Monday..."

