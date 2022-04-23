Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has said he will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries

The former vice president said he is not part of the recent consensus by the Northern Elders Forum

Atiku said he strongly believes a consensus arrangement premised on any gang-up will further deepen and widen the divide in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president and leading presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was never a party to the northern consensus arrangement.

Speaking on behalf of the former vice president, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said Atiku did not subject himself to any purported consensus process and thus was not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the report.

Atiku has clarified that he Is not part of the northern consensus arrangement. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Dokpesi, a media mogul, heads the technical committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency in 2023.

Part of the statement read:

"As an avowed nationalist, Waziri Atiku Abubakar strongly believes that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today.''

He strongly believes that any “consensus” arrangement premised on any regional, zonal, ethnoreligious, and/or sectional gang-up will further deepen and widen this divide, and worsen the wounds that urgently need to be healed.

Consequently, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is anxious to implement plans, policies, and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria. This is his unwavering and resolute pledge and commitment.

The committee which said it has been inundated with several calls and text messages on the purported consensus urged its supporters and other critical stakeholders to continue with consultations and town hall meetings with delegates across the country.

The statement further read:

"We urge them neither to be deterred nor distracted in our collective mission to rescue our nation."

Consensus: We are not part of any agreement, says Tambuwal Support Group

Recall that the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation recently said its principal will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

The group stated that the quest for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election out of the four PDP aspirants has collapsed.

According to the group, Governor Aminui Tambuwal's acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, former Speaker, House of Representatives, makes him an ideal president.

How PDP northern elders chose consensus candidates for presidency

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have been chosen by northern elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the candidates for the 2023 presidency.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the head of the committee which screened the aspirants from the region, noted that the process that produced Mohammed and Saraki was rigorous.

Abdullahi told journalists in Minna, Niger state capital, on Friday, April 22, that former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, received and approved a report submitted to him by the committee on the elders' choice.

Source: Legit.ng