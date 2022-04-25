Frontline politician and APC presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has become the focus of strategists in ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as the party continue to explore means of deciding its choice of presidential candidate.

Information gathered over the weekend indicates that the ruling party's governor's scheme against Tinubu-Osinbajo-Amaechi has heightened up amidst fresh plot against zoning said as some strategists in APC have launched a fresh plot against the understanding that the 2023 presidency has been zoned to the south.

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim. Photo credit: Segun Abifarin

Source: UGC

Highly placed sources claimed that the strategists are believed to be scared stiff that the opposition people's democratic party may pick its candidate from the north and should that happen, the outcome of the 2023 presidential election may not be favourable to APC, they are therefore seriously considering drafting in a northerner into the race.

Sources said that strategists are considering businessman and former presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

The strategists are attracted to him because of his youthfulness, and connection to the southwest, northcentral and northwest.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Until recently, he claimed Kwara as state of origin, but he now says he has traced his roots to Kebbi state, and how this plays out is left to be seen, the source said.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Abdullahi Adamu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the ruling APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7, said the party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

APC postpones sale of forms indefinitely, gives reason

Meanwhile, APC has postponed the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The development came following the failure of the contractor in charge of printing the forms to deliver the finished work.

An APC source said although a new date is yet to be given for the sale of forms, the party's leadership will resolve the issue on Monday, April 25.

Source: Legit.ng