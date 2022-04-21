The Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja has given a bailing option to the former deputy governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Adesegun for his alleged involvement in stealing a landed document

A bailing option of N100, 000 and two sureties was given to the former governor to avoid being remanded in prison

According to the court further hearing will commence later in May to determine if he is guilty of the charges of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry, and forcible possession.

The Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja has docked the former deputy governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Adesegun for alleged stealing of the Certificate of Occupancy kept with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation, (NDIC), PM News reported.

Adesegun was arraigned before the court on Thursday, April 21 and as gathered by Legit.ng the alleged C of O belongs to one Babatunde Oderinde, a retiree.

Former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Adesegun is facing charges of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry, and forcible possession. Photo Credit: (PremiumTimes)

Source: UGC

According to the report, Adesegun is facing charges of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry, and forcible possession.

Adesegun pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

As gathered in the report, Adesegun was said to have committed the alleged crimes between 2003 and 2017 at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation office (NDIC), Lagos.

The prosecuting attorney, Victor Eruada stated before the court that Adesegun alongside with some of his accomplices collaborated to steal the C of O belonging to Babatunde Oderinde.

The alleged landed document had the inscription of N068/68/1994 as the title of the document which is located at No 2, Osilaja St., Opebi- Oregun link road, Lagos state.

Former governor may get years of imprisonment

Eruada further stated that the defendant accused is culpable of a reasonable apprehension of the breach of peace which is an infringement of the stipulations of the sections 52, 53, 290, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

It was gathered that this infringement is punishable with a likely two years jail term for forcible entry of land for any convicted offender as stipulated in sections 52 and 53 respectively.

Meanwhile, section 290 may hand the defendant a three-year jail term for concealing of deeds (document) for any convicted offender.

However, the presiding Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola said the defendant can get bail and avoid being remanded if he meets the condition of paying N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum who must provide evidence of tax payment and a verifiable address.

The hearing was adjourned until May 17, 20, and 27.

Source: Legit.ng