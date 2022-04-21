Mrs Matilda Mmegwa has been appointed as the senior special assistant to the president on employment and job creation

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media & publicity made this disclosure through a statement released on Thursday, April 21

Meanwhile, Adesina noted that Matilda Mmegwa is well experienced to manage the role considering her years of service in public office

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mrs. Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the president on employment and job creation.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity Femi Adesina, on Thursday, April 21, made this disclosure through a statement he shared on his official Facebook page.

The senior special assistant, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, will work under the leadership of the minister of labour and employment on issues of job creation.

Her experience

According to Adesina, Mrs Mmegwa brings to the position over 30 years of experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development.

He explained that she holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.

Adesina shared:

