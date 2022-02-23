Aisha Buhari on Wednesday, February 23, stormed the Senate Chambers alongside some women ministers

The first lady came to witness the laying of the report of the constitution review committee at the chamber

This is the very first time the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari will be seen in the red chamber

For the first in the history of Nigeria, the wife of a sitting president was received at the Senate chambers on Wednesday, February 23.

President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha Buhari, was in the Senate chambers to witness the laying of the report of the constitution review committee.

The Nation reports that the upper chamber delayed the submission of the report during its plenary on Wednesday, waiting for the arrival of the first lady.

The first lady came with some female ministers (Photo; Aisha Buhari)

Source: Facebook

Aisha was accompanied to the chamber by the minister of women affairs, Pullen Tallen, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, and some personal aides attached to her office.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recognising her presence during the session, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said as quoted by The Cable:

“Let me on behalf of all of us welcome to the chamber the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the mother of the nation. Your Excellency, you are welcome.

“Let me recognise the presence of the honourable minister of women affairs who is a friend of the senate.

“The First Lady has been consistent in supporting gender inclusivity, we are all in support of gender sensitivity. In this Senate, we have only two groups, the female senators and ‘he for shes’

“This is a report on the constitution review and the presence of the First Lady is to show her support for one of the bills on affirmative action for more female parliamentarians in both chambers, the senate and the house and the state legislatures.

“Your Excellency, I want to encourage you to continue with your advocacy.”

Nigeria's first lady spotted travelling by train for the first time

Meanwhile, Aisha on Thursday, February 10, travelled by train from Kaduna state to Abuja, the nation's capital.

Her aide said the move was meant to encourage more Nigerians to use that mode of transportation.

It was gathered that the train left Kaduna at 4 pm and arrived in Abuja at past 6 pm. The president's wife was in the company of a few aides and her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad, also known as Modi.

Source: Legit.ng