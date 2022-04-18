Afe Babalola, a Nigerian legal icon, believes a lot has to be put in place before the 2023 general elections

Babalola suggested that a new constitution and an interim government should be created to effect serious changes in the leadership

During a conference on Monday, April 18, the prominent lawyer said unless these are done the elections should remain suspended

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - A call has been made to create an interim government at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023.

The tough call was made by a prominent legal icon and an elder statesman, Afe Babalola, who spoke with reporters during a conference in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, April 18, NAN reports.

Afe Babalola said an interim government should be created after Buhari leaves office (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Babalola, during the conference, also suggested that until a new constitution is created under the proposed government, the scheduled general elections should be suspended, Daily Nigerian added.

Acording to the renowned lawyer, the government should be headed by all past presidents and vice presidents, some selected ministers, governors, and delegates of prominent professional associations.

Speaking precisely, Babalola suggested that the professional bodies could be the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Academic Staff Union of Universities, and Civil Society Organisations.

He noted that the constitution should produce a true federal government, rather than a presidential government.

His words:

“The new Constitution should also provide that there shall be no salary, but sitting allowances only for lawmakers.

“It should provide a true federal system of government, instead of the expensive presidential system of government. I suggest a parliamentary system of government, with a unicameral legislature.

“The new Constitution should also provide a body at the local, state and federal levels to screen all aspirants on the sources of their wealth and means of livelihood, criminal record which includes pending suits."

INEC announces new dates for 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced new dates for the 2023 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, national chairman of the commission, made this known at a news conference in Abuja, the Federal capital.

He said presidential and national assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

