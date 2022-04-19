Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state on Monday, April 18, said that he appreciates good losers

The Kano governor noted that the reason he likes such losers is that they are courageous which means they will live to fight another day

Ganduje made this remark when he was visited by Governor Nyesom Wike who is eyeing the presidential seat in 2023

Kano - The governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, has told his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, that he will not succeed in his bid to become president in 2023.

Ganduje made this rather challenging statement to Wike in person when the latter visited the state as he advances his consultations with northerners.

However, Governor Ganduje said Wike will be a good lover which is why he likes him, explaining that such persons are courageous, meaning they will live to fight again.

Ganduje said:

“So, you have come to see your brothers and sisters. Good. You are aspiring for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We see your efforts.

"And at the end of it, you’d lose, but you’ll be a good loser. I appreciate good losers because they have courage. And since you are doing it peacefully, you’ll live long to fight again. I congratulate you, Mr ‘Wise’ Wike. Thank you and God bless.”

Photos that captured moments of Wike's visit were shared by Governor Ganduje on his Facebook page on Monday, April 18.

A statement on Ganduje's official Facebook page said of the visit:

"His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Ofr, received in a courtesy visit his counterpart the governor of Rivers State and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at ante-chamber, Government House, Kano."

2023: Wike reportedly moves against Tambuwal’s presidential ambition

Meanwhile, a silent war had broken out in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as Governor Wike and his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Wike was pushing for the resignation of Tambuwal as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The Rivers state governor is said to have taken the stance because of Tambuwal's recent presidential declaration ahead of the 2023 polls.

