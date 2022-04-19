The leadership of the opposition party has released dates for key activities within the Peoples Democratic Party

According to the PDP, members of the party who a vying for different positions in the 2023 elections should be ready for screening and submission of their forms

These activities the party said will commence on Wednesday, April 20, and end by Saturday, April 30

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday, April 18, announced new dates for the submission of forms for its presidential and governorship aspirants within the party.

In its revised timetable, the party directed all aspirants to submit their completed nominations and expression of interest forms on or before Wednesday, April 20.

Also, party members who purchased the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly forms, are expected to submit theirs on the same date.

The PDP has released names for its key activities ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo: PDP

Approved party dates for screening of aspirants

Thisday reports that the opposition party in a memo signed by its national organising secretary, Umar Barure also announced dates for the screening of all categories of aspirants.

In the memo, presidential aspirants' screening would commence on April 27 while that of the governorship category would take place on April 26.

Those for the House of Representatives, senatorial and House of Assemblies would be screened on April 25.

In addition, any aspirant dissatisfied with the exercise can make appeals by April 25 for the House of Assemblies and April 27 for the Senate and House of Representatives.

Appeals for governorship aspirants would take place on April 29 and for the presidential seat, on April 30.

The PDP also said that selection of ad-hoc delegates for the election of candidates would commence on April 23 while the ward congress has been scheduled to hold on April 26.

Former Governor Yari, Senator Marafa dump APC, defect to PDP in Zamfara state

The opposition PDP in Zamfara state had reportedly welcomed former Governor Abdulaziz Yari to the party, alongside Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Retired Colonel Bala Mande, the chairman of the opposition PDP in the state, announced the development on Sunday, April 17.

The PDP leader said the date for the grand reception of the two former APC chieftains will be announced later.

We will accept APC members in good faith, says Zamfara PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the PDP in Zamfara state said it was ready to accept in good faith the aggrieved members of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nura Umar, a chieftain of the opposition party, made this known in Gusau during a media parley.

Umar stated that the national convention of the APC gave clear indications that some of the party members were not satisfied with the outcome.

