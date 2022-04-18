The coast is clear for the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to contest for second term in office on the platform of the APC

Lagos state - The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has given a nod to the second term bid of the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The GAC which is the highest decision-making body in the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) "gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos" at a meeting held on Monday, April 18.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos state governor, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

He wrote:

"Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu's second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss!"

Governor Sanwo-Olu speaks on second term ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo Olu while reacting to his second term ambition stated that he will be leaving his fate in the hands of Lagos citizens.

The governor vehemently stated that only the people will decide if he will run for a second term or not.

He stated this while on a television program where he was giving updates on the ongoing construction of the red and blue rail lines in the state.

Sanwo-Olu renews pledges to Lagosians

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government said it is determined to sustain the state's resilience through the formulation of people-oriented strategies and policies that are need-based and development focused.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known at the maiden convocation of the professional diploma programme of the Lagos State Cooperative College (LASCOCO) at Oko-Oba, Agege area of Lagos state.

He explained that his administration would remain relentless in the effort to convert emerging threats to opportunities, leveraging digitalization technologies to deliver learning and educational outcomes.

