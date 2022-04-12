The recent declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has not gone down well with some set of Nigerians. Many of these people are not happy based on their own political associations or certain beliefs.

Analysts have said the candidacy of Professor Yemi Osinbajo would divide the Southwest governors and indeed the ruling APC, especially the chances of a southern president.

Some Nigerians are not happy with Osinbajo's declaration. Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo



From reactions on social media, it can be deduced that many people are not happy with Osinbajo over his declaration.

Here are such people that are not happy with him

1. Supporters of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu

2. Nigerians who believe the vice president is not good enough

3. Supporters of Southeast candidates

4. Those who see Osinbajo has a religious fanatic

List of set of people happy with Osinbajo's declaration to run for presidency

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has on Monday, April 11 formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023. His declaration has really excited some people .

His declaration ends months of speculation over his interest in the 2023 presidential race and widens the pool of candidates for the position.

It also puts him in direct confrontation with his former boss in Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who signalled his intention earlier in the year.

3 key southwest states Osinbajo will likely lose if he becomes APC candidate

Reverberations trailed the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This has however shown that there would be a titanic showdown during the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it selects its presidential candidate.

Osinbajo's declaration also means he will be pitched against his former principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who claimed it is his lifelong ambition to become the president of the country.

