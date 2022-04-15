In the build-up to the 2023 elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has charged Nigerians to vote right

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has charged Nigerians not to make the mistake of voting those he described as killers into elective positions, Channels TV reported.

He gave the charge on Sunday, September 25, in Uyo during a special interdenominational service to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised Nigerians not to make the mistake of voting killers into elective positions in 2023. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan said:

“In 2023, you must not make the mistake to vote killers.

Those who will carry knives, guns, and all kinds of gadgets to go and kill people because of politics, are the enemies of society. If you kill to become a leader, you will continue to kill to remain a leader.”

Jonathan praised Governor Udom Emmanuel

The ex-President commended the state governor, Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides in the South-South state.

He recalled that when the ex-governor, Godswill Akpabio was leaving office, there was uncertainty over the performance of Emmanuel who was the Secretary to the State Government at the time.

Although Emmanuel veered into politics from the private sector, Jonathan maintained that Emmanuel has done well within seven years in office.

Source: Legit.ng