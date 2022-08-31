Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has hailed the political maturity of former president Goodluck Jonathan

Omokri praised Jonathan following the recent visit of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, to his residence

Going further, Omokri claimed that the former president was the best leader Nigeria ever had

In what will gladden the heart of many of his supporters, former president Goodluck Jonathan has been praised by his ex-aide, Reno Omokri.

Omokri applauded the former president in reaction to the visit of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He hailed Jonathan’s composure amid what he described as attacks on him by Tinubu from 2010 to 2015, saying the ex-president never bore a grudge despite this.

Omokri says Tinubu spent five years attacking Jonathan. Photo credit: TY Shola

Source: Twitter

Going further, he described Jonathan as the best leader Nigeria has ever had.

Omokiri tweeted:

“H.E @GEJonathan, the best leader that Nigeria ever had. Look at his Godly gesture. Bola @officialABAT spent the five years between 2010-2015 insulting, attacking and lying against Jonathan. Even after GEJ left office, he continued. Yet, Jonathan never bore a grudge!”

Source: Legit.ng