Barrister Taiwo Shote, popularly known as ‘Pepe’ is set for a political comeback in the forthcoming 2023 elections

The legal-expert-turned politician announced that he will be contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives

Shote will be making another attempt to clinch the Ijebu Central Federal constituency after losing to Kolapo Osunsanya of the APC

Ijebu Ode, Ogun state - Barrister (Hon) Taiwo Shote has officially declared to run for the House of Representatives seat in Ijebu Central Federal constituency in 2023.

The leading aspirant for the House of Representatives on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made the declaration on Thursday, April 14, at his Ward 2 political unit in Ijebu Ode local government.

Taiwo Shote has obtained the nomination and interest form to represent the Ijebu Central Federal constituency in 2023. Photo credit: @PDPGatewayForum

Source: Twitter

According to him, he came out to contest for the love he has for the people of his federal constituency.

The legal-expert-turned politician in a statement made available to Legit.ng stressed that going to the House of Reps will enable him to make good legislation and give effective representation to his constituents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The leading aspirant speaking further assured the party stakeholders and his teeming supporters that he will not disappoint them when he finally gets to the green chamber.

He also appealed to party leaders and other PDP loyalists in Ijebu North East, Odogbolu and Ijebu Ode local governments to be more united in ensuring that the party comes out victorious in the next general elections.

Shote, widely known as “Pepe” had earlier contested in the 2019 general elections as flagbearer to the PDP for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency but lost to Kolapo Osunsanya, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2023: Ex-Atiku campaign spokesman joins race to become next Ogun governor

Ahead of the 2023 election, Segun Showunmi, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 presidential campaign organisation joined the Ogun state governorship race.

Showunmi has purchased nomination and expression of interest forms for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s ticket in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The former spokesman of the Atiku campaign organisation vowed to unseat Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun in the 2023 election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng