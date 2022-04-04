A group supporting Godwin Emefiele for president has warned against a campaign of calumny targeted at the CBN governor

The pro-Emefiele group also stated that the apex bank chief is a seasoned technocrat who can change the economic fortunes of Nigeria

The group stated that although Emefiele has not declared his interest to run for president, so many Nigerians are waiting for him to join the race

FCT, Abuja - A group known as Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV) has warned against the campaign of calumny against the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, April 4 in Abuja, the group led by Patriot Daniel Enyi, said the CBN governor has nothing to do with hundreds of branded buses aimed at dragging him into the race for the exalted seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Emefiele has not declared his interest in the 2023 presidential election yet but so many groups are backing the CBN chief. Photo credit: @cenbank

Enyi challenged anyone who has evidence of the CBN governor consulting for president or any other political office to tender same before the general public.

The pro-Emefiele group leader said the CBN governor is yet to accept the offer by Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari when Buhari's tenure ends in 2023.

His words:

"We are confident that, if he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking can not be done in closed doors especially the office of the president.

"The images been circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to the corner. It is outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.

"It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.

"There is no doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the north, the south, east and west are calling on the CBN governor to run as president in 2023.

"We are convinced that, if he does, he will win, this is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.

"Nigeria needs a president who thinks beyond 2023, a man or woman who understands the economic situation of the country and is poised to improve on it."

