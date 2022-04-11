Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election

The senior lawyer confirmed his presidential ambition after months of intense speculations on Monday, April 11

Osinbajo made a number of significant promises to Nigerians if given the opportunity to rule the country

The declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election has been well received by many Nigerians.

Osinbajo in a video released on his social media platforms on Monday, April 11, made a formal declaration to run for the office of the president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has joined the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

The vice president in his declaration made some bold promises to Nigerians if given the opportunity to rule the country.

Promises made by Osinbajo

Legit.ng in this report lists the promises made by the presidential aspirant.

1. Radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture.

2. Completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel.

3. Ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law.

4. Rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity.

5. Providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive.

6. Taking the agriculture revolution to the next level especially mechanization and developing the farm to table value chain.

7. Making sure that the government, its agencies and regulators serve the business community.

8. Creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions.

9. Enhancing our Social Investment Programme to a full scale social welfare scheme.

10 Completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade.

11. Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school.

12. Reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century.

13. Completing the task of universal health coverage for all.

14. Strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.

