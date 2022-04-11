After several weeks of suspense and speculation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has officially declared his intention to run for the presidency

He however will face stiff competition as he will be at loggerhead with the APC national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, many political pundits have predicated the APC primaries to be a tough encounter as Nigerians are about to witness a master, apprentice battle for the party ticket

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has highlighted the reasons why he has chosen to enter the race for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, Legit.ng reports.

Osinbajo who made a formal declaration on Monday, April 11 in a short video released on his social media platforms stated that he is willing to continue the good work of President Muhammadu Buhari if given the mandate.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says he wishes to continue the good legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.



According to his declaration speech, he said his focus is to strengthen and solidify the security of Nigeria and its people and also reform the justice system of the country in terms of their monetary entitlement and other welfare packages and adherence to the rule of law.

Osinbajo further stated that if given the mandate, he will cause an agricultural revolution that will further help revive the economy of the country as well as provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive with the provision of basic amenities like power, roads, railway, broadband connectivity, and other infrastructural edifices.

2023: I will foster tech economy if given mandate - VP Osinbajo

The vice president also harped on the need to tap into the tech economy as he will be projecting a movement that will place Nigeria as one of the forerunners of a genuine tech economy that will provide jobs for millions.

He said:

“Making sure that the government, its agencies, and regulators serve the business community, creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions, enhancing our Social Investment Programmes to a full-scale social welfare scheme, completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade.”

Osinbajo also promised that he will be navigating the course for ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female are educated as he also assured a reform in the educational sector.

He also stated that if given the mandate, his administration will also foster adequate reform in the health sector to provide seamless healthcare services and facilities for Nigerian.

Why Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, lawyer gives reasons

Contrastingly, some individual has criticised the presidential ambition of the Vice President stating why he should not be elected,

According to Festus Ogun, a legal practitioner, he said the Vice President was a key leader in the administration of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari and should not be considered for the top seat.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

2023: Arewa groups question VP Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition

Similarly, a coalition of Arewa civil society groups has rejected the purported ambition of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to be the next president of Nigeria.

The group made its stance known at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, April 3.

Comrade Musa Attah, the convener of the coalition, said the rumoured presidential aspiration of Osinbajo does not sit well with the group.

