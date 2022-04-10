Meiran, Lagos - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the most competent and credible person to step into President Muhammadu Buhari's shoes after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed on Sunday, April 10, in Lagos during the pre-declaration press conference organised by the Osinbajo Southwest Group (OSG).

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon. Olawale Shodeinde said the sole objective of the convergence was to come together as Nigerians and collectively speak in unity and one accord.

2023 presidency: Osinbajo most credible candidate to succeed Buhari, Group declares, gives vital reasons

Source: Original

He said:

"Our gathering primarily centres on the presidential ambition of His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, knowing full well that the long-awaited moment of his declaration to run is very much at hand.

"We welcome each one of you from far and near to this epoch-making event and pre-declaration conference in the Centre of Excellence. It is our solemn belief that your departure will be as memorable as your arrival.

"It is undoubtedly true that Nigeria needs a leader with critical-thinking, sound economic ideas, integrity, foresight, character, competence, and charisma. Someone of impeccable credentials, tested and proven that will deliver the country of our dreams and take us to the promised land."

The group further stated that Nigeria yearns to be led by a true 'Omoluabi' (responsible man), adding that given the infrastructural revolution that the President Buhari administration has kicked off and the millions of families that his Social Investment Programmes have positively impacted, it is not out of place to say that his administration deserves more praise than it gets.

Osinbajo's loyalty to Buhari is not questionable

It added that for the president’s legacy to remain intact and live on, his successor must be of like minds, a true progressive with the sincerity of purpose to build on what has started and the vision to build an economy that will banish hunger and build wealth.

Shodeinde noted:

"It is in the light of all these that our organization, the Osinbajo Southwest Group (OSG), was conceived to advocate for good governance. Our vision is to promote sound, equitable and prosperous leadership in the country.

"We hope to achieve this by promoting good governance through the dutiful participation of all stakeholders. Since our last event, we have gone to the people individually and collectively. We have consulted leaders and followers. We have spoken to the rich and the poor."

The group admitted that there have been many disagreements, adding that one point remains indisputable that Osinbajo is the best qualified for the office of president of the federal republic of Nigeria and Commander – In – Chief of the Armed Forces.

It noted:

"His God-given intellectual capacity, firm belief in the ability of the younger generation, and his deep understanding of the economy make him stand out from the crowd of contenders.

"Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, is cerebral, eloquent, healthy, dependable, energetic and experienced. For seven years, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stood resolutely behind his principal and never wavered for once.

"He has acted as president several times and has given a good account of himself. Our gathering here today, therefore is to amplify his obvious merits and to give the society, especially the voting populace, the firm assurance that Prof Yemi Osinbajo SHALL soon indicate his interest and declare for the 2023 presidential race."

Osinbajo will fix Nigeria if elected

According to Shodinde, the group is ot in doubt that Osinbajo would chart a new course to lead the country and move it forward, saying that he will fix and initiate a process to heal this nation by bringing together all stakeholders without ethnic or religious divide.

He stated:

"As the chairman of the National Economic Council, he has promoted novel ideas to keep our economy growing. It was under his watch as the Head of the Economic Recovery Team that Nigeria became one of the first countries to exit the recession brought about by the unexpected pandemic that hit in 2020.

"With his guidance, Nigeria has moved up several steps in the global Ease of Doing Business rankings. He has been the biggest promoter of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises by always advocating for them to be supported by government and travelling around the country to meet them individually.

"He was also the instigator of the many variants of the government’s Social Investment Programmes that have fed over 9 million Primary School children and given succour to millions of petty traders.

Osinbajo reportedly meets APC governors over presidential ambition in Aso Villa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Osinbajo hosted members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to Iftar at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was reported that the vice president as hinting that Osinbajo would use the occasion to consult with the Governors on his rumoured presidential ambition.

According to the report, as at 6:45pm, not less than six governors, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i (Kaduna) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) were already within the premises.

Source: Legit.ng