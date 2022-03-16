Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has again been tipped as the best man to govern the affairs of the country after Buhari leaves office in 2023

The Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) chapter in the UK said it would not leave any stone unturned to ensure Osinbajo's presidency

Ahmed Badanga, the national coordinator of the group, said the tentacle of the CABN has been spread to the 36 states of the federation including Abuja

London, UK - The UK chapter of the Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) has declared that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, by the national coordinator CABN support group for Osibanjo/Zulum 2023, Ahmed Badanga, said that preparation is on top gear to mobilise the needed support for Osinbajo to actualise his presidential ambition.

The UK chapter of Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) met with Babafemi Ojudu in London over Osinbajo's presidential ambition. Credit: Ahmed Badanga.

Badanga noted that in a bid to further create awareness about Professor Yemi Osinbajo PYO 2023 presidency, the CABN United Kingdom UK chapter had a consultative meeting with the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babefemi Ojudu, in London on Wednesday, March 16.

Why CABN met Babafemi Ojudu in London

He said the group had a fruitful deliberation with Senator Ojudu in order to carry along the Diaspora community in PYO 2023 project, considering the importance of Nigerians in Diaspora influence, and participation in national politics.

According to him, CABN currently has chapters in the 36 states of Nigeria, the United Kingdom, United States, Dublin, Canada, and Germany.

Badanga stated:

"In a bid to further create awareness about PYO 2023 Presidency, Credible Allaince for Better CABN United Kingdom UK chapter had a consultative meeting with the Special Adviser to President on Political Matters Distinguished Senator Babefemi Ojudu , attached to the office of Vice President Prof Yemi Osibanjo in London on the 16th March 2022."

CABN Boss Badanga says Osinbajo will get APC presidential ticket, win 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the convener/team leader of an advocacy group for the Osinbajo/Zulum-2023 APC ticket under the platform of CABN, Ahmed Lamidi Badanga explained why Osinbajo should succeed President Buhari in 2023.

It was reported that Badanga said that Osinbajo and the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum have what it takes to take over the mantle of running the affairs of Nigeria from President Buhari in 2023.

He said that CABN was not formed on the basis of either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any political party in the country.

