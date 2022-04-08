Speculations that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be entering the race for the presidency in the 2023 presidential election are gradually coming to play

For several weeks media reports, posters, and social media campaign has been making the rounds over his declaration

However, some sources believe he will not be declaring his presidential intentions due to the presence of his political mentor, Bola Tinubu for the presidential seat

FCT, Abuja - After several weeks of speculations and anxiety over the presidential ambition of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the die has been cast as Nigeria’s number two citizen is set to declare for the presidency.

According to a report by Vanguard Newspaper, sources in Aso Rock on Thursday, April 7 disclosed that the Vice-President will be declaring his ambition in a matter of days.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been tipped by political pundits to enter the 2023 presidential race. Photo Credit: (Yemi Osinbajo)

Source: Facebook

The anonymous source also stated the announcement is imminent but refused to state the specificity of his declaration.

2023: Osinbajo will not be contesting - Sources

Legit.ng however gathered that other speculations from separate quarters believe that Yemi Osinbajo will not be contesting for the top seat in Aso Rock.

This is a result of the factor that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be contesting for the same position in the 2023 general election. Tinubu over time has been referred to as the political mentor of Osinbajo.

Meanwhile, the national leader of the APC has already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest as he became the first aspirant under the flagship of the party.

Support group mounts fresh pressure on VP Yemi Osinbajo

In another development, a group under the aegis of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has renewed the campaign on the need for the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of president come 2023.

Members of the OSM in their numbers were at the Eagle Square in Abuja - the venue of the All Progressives Congress' national convention - on Saturday, March 26, to make the request.

Seen singing and dancing at the convention ground driving the crowd into a frenzy with their energetic display, the members of the group carried banners and posters with Osinbajo's portrait.

2023: Osinbajo’s bid is not to procure immunity - Northern group

Also, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM)in the north has blasted an unknown group that alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was seeking immunity against potential prosecution after the 2023 elections.

The OSM in a statement by its northern zonal coordinators stated that the allegations against Osinbajo are bogus lies that have already been discredited and debunked in the past.

The statement sent to Legit.ng was signed by Hon. Aliko Shaibu (northwest), Alhaji Ibraheem Bello (northeast), and Dr. Emmanuel Tembe (north-central).

