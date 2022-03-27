Nigerians have been called upon to join the train for the support of vice president Yemi Osinbajo for president in 2023

The call was made by the Osinbajo Support Movement on Saturday, March 26, at the venue of the All Progressives Congress' convention

According to the group, it would be unfair to Nigerians to allow Osinbajo's qualities to waste without serving the country

A group under the aegis of Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has renewed the campaign on the need for the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run for the office of president come 2023.

Members of the OSM in their numbers were at the Eagle Square in Abuja - the venue of the All Progressives Congress' national convention - on Saturday, March 26, to make the request.

The support group said Nigerians should not let Osinbajo's qualities to go to waste Photo: Emeka Dim

Source: UGC

Seen singing and dancing at the convention ground driving the crowd into a frenzy with their energetic display, the members of the group carried banners and posters with Osinbajo's portrait.

Speaking to journalists, OSM's national director, media and publicity, Adejuwon Babatunde said the group is motivated by the leadership qualities, character, competence, charisma and courage of Osinbajo to be at the helm of affairs come 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Babatunde noted that the integrity and wealth of experience of the vice president in government for seven years would bring the country on the path of honour and greatness.

His words:

"We will be doing ourselves and the country a huge disservice if we allow such qualities to go to waste and allow the giant strides of the present administration to be distorted.

"The reception and acceptance we have received from Nigerians across religion, gender, ethnic and political spheres is amazing and very encouraging for us to ensure we deliver on this project we have decided to embark upon this campaign in the interest of our nation and the future generation "

Nigerians are waiting for Osinbajo's declaration

Babatunde assured Nigerians who have been waiting patiently for the formal declaration of the vice president that Osinbajo would make the declaration soon.

He stated that all Nigerians would be duly informed when and where it would take place.

Also speaking at the event the convener of the group, Olawale Badmus thanked Nigerians for their support for the group and vice president just as he called on other Nigerians to join the train in the interest of nation-building.

Badmus said:

"We are open to receiving Nigerians across all walks of life to make this project a success since it's about Nigeria and Nigerians."

APC convention: Osinbajo, Emefiele, Umahi presidential banners flood Eagle Square

With the heavy fanfare that has taken over the national convention of the APC, banners and posters bearing the names and photographs of key figures in the present administration have flooded the venue of the event.

The APC national convention is taking place at Eagle Square in Abuja after several crises which rocked the party were settled.

The convention is expected to see the emergence of key officials that would steer the activities of the party ahead of the 2023 general election and beyond.

Hours to APC's national convention, Buhari issues final orders

Meanwhile, as the APC was making last-minute preparations for its national convention coming up on Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Square, Abuja, President Buhari on Friday, March 25, gave what can be called his final instruction to the leadership of the party.

President Buhari noted that the ruling party cannot afford to do anything that will mar its chances in the 2023 elections by whatever transpires at the convention.

The presidential directive was contained in a statement shared via Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

Source: Legit.ng