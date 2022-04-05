Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, speculations about VP Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition have continued to dominate the media

A media report stated on Tuesday, April 5, that the vice president will make an official declaration on Thursday, April 7, citing anonymous sources

However, another report which also cited undisclosed sources contradicted the first report, stating that Osinbajo has no plan to declare presidential interest on the mentioned date

Aso Rock, Abuja - As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, speculations about the presidential interest of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have continued unabated.

On Tuesday, April 5, Daily Independent reported that Osinbajo will on Thursday, April 7, formally declare to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The newspaper stated that "an associate of the vice-president who is an arrowhead of The Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo disclosed this."

It added that "a senior official in the Vice President’s office also confirmed the development."

Osinbajo will not declare for presidency on Thursday, sources say

Contrary to the report by the Daily Independent, another newspaper, TheCable reported that Osinbajo will not declare for the 2023 presidential race on Thursday.

The online news media stated that "sources close to Osinbajo’s camp" said the vice-president has not made any plans to declare for the 2023 presidency on the said date as reported by Daily Independent and other media platforms.

It will be recalled that Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesperson, in February, said his principal has not taken a decision on contesting the presidency in 2023.

He said:

“The VP continues focusing all his attention on the work of this administration and on supporting Mr. President in every possible way. Please continue to ignore the speculations."

2023: Group mounts pressure on Osinbajo to declare intention, meets Ojudu in UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK chapter of the Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) declared that Vice President Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, by the national coordinator CABN, Ahmed Badanga, the group said that preparation is on top gear to mobilise the needed support for Osinbajo to actualise his presidential ambition.

Badanga noted that in a bid to further create awareness about Professor Yemi Osinbajo PYO 2023 presidency, the CABN United Kingdom UK chapter had a consultative meeting with the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babefemi Ojudu, in London on Wednesday, March 16.

