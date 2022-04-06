After several weeks of court proceedings in the defection case of Governor Ben Ayade, judgment is still yet to be delivered

The defendant’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) issued a letter of observation which proved pivotal in extending the hearing

Ozekhome who called the attention of the court to the judicial precedence of an appellate court in Enugu sounded the horns of its implication if the judgment is passed

FCT, Abuja - All seems to be working in favor of Governor Ben Ayade as judgment has been put on hold in the legal suit tackling his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Nigerian Tribune reports that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja made the decision on Wednesday, April 6 following a point of observation by the legal counsel of the defendant, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Governor Ben Ayade joined the list of governors battling legal cases for defecting from the party that originally gave them a mandate. Photo Credit: (Ben Ayade)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Mike Ozekhome (SAN) issued a letter that contained a careful consideration of judicial precedence in the appellate court in Enugu state.

Ayade, INEC to present case in defection trial

Sequel to Ozekhome’s observation, the court was expected to issue a verdict over the case to decide the fate of Governor Ben Ayade.

However, the presiding judge in a follow-up of the letter of observation ordered the counsel to the defendant, Mike Ozekhome, and the counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make a case for Governor Ayade.

No regrets for joining APC - Gov Ben Ayade

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade has vehemently stated that he does not regret decamping from the PDP to the ruling party APC

He said he is confident he will retain his seat as governor despite the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic (PDP) questioning the legality of his position as the state governor.

Ayade, who emerged as governor under the PDP had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Majority of his political appointees, supporters, and lawmakers followed the governor to the APC.

Court denies Umahi motion to stop execution of judgment

Similarly, embattled and sacked governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi has suffered another setback in his bid to secure his administrative seat as governor.

It was gathered that an Abuja High court struck out Umahi's request seeking for stay of execution following earlier judgment that pronounced his ouster.

Counsel for Umahi Kelechi Igwe, went further to withdrew the motion, a move the the prosecuting counsel did not opposed.

